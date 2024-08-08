Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VIZIO (VZIO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO - Free Report) reported $437.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.


