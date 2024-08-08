Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $97.95 million, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.65 million, representing a surprise of -14.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +125.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fuel Volume

    : 70.4 Mgal compared to the 76.25 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Service

    : $14.99 million versus $14.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.9% change.

  • Revenue- Product

    : $82.96 million versus $99.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

