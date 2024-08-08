Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sonos (SONO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sonos (SONO - Free Report) reported revenue of $397.15 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $393.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers

    : $301.11 million versus $288.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

  • Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue

    : $20.86 million compared to the $49.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products

    : $75.19 million versus $56.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sonos here>>>

Shares of Sonos have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sonos, Inc. (SONO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise