Compared to Estimates, Watts Water (WTS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported $597.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $586.67 million, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $114.10 million compared to the $122.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $448.10 million versus $432.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- APMEA

    : $35.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
Shares of Watts Water have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

