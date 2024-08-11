Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Amplitude (AMPL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) reported $73.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amplitude performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar-based Net Retention Rate

    : 96% versus 95.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

    : $290 million compared to the $288.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Paying Customers

    : 3,224 compared to the 3,168 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Amplitude have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

