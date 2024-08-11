Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported $357.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.91 million, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +134.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations

    : 531 thousand compared to the 531.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other

    : 277 thousand compared to the 276 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Paying Advertising Locations - Services

    : 254 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 255.67 thousand.

  • Net revenue- Advertising

    : $341.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $336.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

  • Net revenue- Other services

    : $15.68 million compared to the $15.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.2% year over year.

  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services

    : $222.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other

    : $118.38 million versus $115.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>

Shares of Yelp have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

