Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, B2Gold (BTG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $492.57 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


B2Gold Corp (BTG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise