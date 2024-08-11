Back to top

P10 (PX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported revenue of $71.08 million, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how P10 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending

    : $23.80 billion versus $23.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees

    : $68.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

  • Revenues- Other revenue

    : $2.60 million versus $0.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +219.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for P10 here>>>

Shares of P10 have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

