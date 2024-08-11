Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PLTR surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

PLTR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider PLTR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch PLTR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


