AMC Networks (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported revenue of $625.93 million, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $601.26 million, representing a surprise of +4.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations

    : $538.29 million versus $529.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations

    : -$2.45 million compared to the -$2.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- International and Other

    : $90.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other

    : $29.27 million versus $18.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations

    : $155.35 million versus $153.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations

    : -$31.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$26.53 million.
Shares of AMC Networks have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

