Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Epam (EPAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Epam (EPAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.45, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26, the EPS surprise was +8.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Epam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Customer Location- Americas

    : $691.20 million compared to the $675.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Customer Location- APAC

    : $24.08 million compared to the $25.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA

    : $431.32 million versus $432.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services

    : $244.37 million compared to the $240.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech

    : $168.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.82 million.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare

    : $140.08 million versus $133.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals

    : $175.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.21 million.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travelr

    : $252.33 million versus $254.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material

    : $943.62 million compared to the $978.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price

    : $195.65 million compared to the $150.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing

    : $7.33 million compared to the $9.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media

    : $165.76 million versus $165.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Epam here>>>

Shares of Epam have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise