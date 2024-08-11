Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY - Free Report) reported $250.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.16 million, representing a surprise of +4.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pagaya Technologies Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Network Volume

    : $2.30 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Interest income

    : $8.19 million compared to the $9.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue from fees

    : $242.59 million compared to the $230.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. here>>>

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise