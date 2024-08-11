Compared to Estimates, Viatris (VTRS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Viatris (
VTRS Quick Quote VTRS - Free Report) reported $3.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Net Sales- Greater China: $539 million compared to the $526.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Net Sales- JANZ: $349.60 million compared to the $312.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $578.10 million compared to the $606.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year. Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands: $1.23 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Other revenues: $10.70 million compared to the $9.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year. Net Sales- JANZ- Brands: $198.40 million compared to the $175.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year. Net Sales- JANZ- Generics: $151.20 million versus $136.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands: $395.20 million versus $414.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics: $182.90 million versus $226.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.3% change. Total Net Sales: $3.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Viatris here>>>
Shares of Viatris have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
