Compared to Estimates, Amneal (AMRX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $701.78 million, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $657.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment

    : $427.33 million compared to the $392.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment

    : $170.41 million versus $157.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change.

  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment

    : $104.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
Shares of Amneal have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

