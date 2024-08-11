We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evolent Health (EVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Evolent Health (EVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $647.15 million, up 37.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite: $22.30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.16.
Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $0.38 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.38.
Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services: $15.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.93.
Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases: $2,849 compared to the $2,758.50 average estimate based on three analysts.
Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite: 6.9 million versus 7.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite: 71.7 million versus 72.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services: 1.27 million compared to the 1.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases: 15 thousand compared to the 15.5 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite: $461.60 million compared to the $451.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Total Revenue by product type- Cases: $43.26 million compared to the $42.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services: $60.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.70 million.
Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $81.52 million versus $82.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Evolent Health have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.