Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Lionsgate ( LGF.A Quick Quote LGF.A - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 8.1% year over year to $834.7 million but beat the consensus mark by 0.67%.
Motion Picture (41.6% of revenues) revenues decreased 14.6% year over year to $347.3 million. The segment generated a profit of $86.1 million, up 24.4% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.86%.
Television Production (28.9% of revenues) revenues increased 10.3% year over year to $241.1 million. Segmental profit was $10.7 million, down 53.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.65%. The Media Networks segment (41.9% of revenues) reported revenues of $350.1 million, which decreased 8.1% year over year. Segmental profit surged 80.3% to $57.5 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.56%. Starz Networks’ revenues increased 1.1% year over year to $345.3 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.76%. Other revenues in the quarter fell 87.8% year over year to $4.8 million. Total global subscribers, including STARZPLAY Arabia (a non-consolidated equity method investee), decreased sequentially to 27.82 million, primarily due to linear and over-the-top (OTT) pressures domestically. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.62%. Total OTT subscribers increased 10.8% year over year to 19.12 million. Operating Details
Lionsgate’s adjusted OIBDA increased 21.9% year over year to $104.5 million in the reported quarter.
Direct operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 150 basis points (bps) to 51.4%. Distribution and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 310 bps to 23.8%. Moreover, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 70 bps year over year to 14.3%. The company reported an operating income of $18.8 million in the reported quarter, up 211.9% from the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, Lionsgate had cash and cash equivalents of $192.5 million compared with $314 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities was negative $158.9 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter against a cash flow of $4.6 million used at the end of the previous quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was negative $88.9 million against a free cash flow of $2.7 million in the previous quarter. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Lionsgate currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
