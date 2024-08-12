See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDR) Hit a 52-Week High
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 2.31% from its 52-week low price of $49.30/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
FLDR in Focus
The underlying Fidelity Low Duration Investment Grade Factor Index is designed to optimize the balance of interest rate risk and credit risk such that both returns and risk measures may be improved relative to traditional U.S. investment grade floating rate note indices. The product charges 15 bps in annual fees and yields 5.59% annually.
Why the Move?
The Fed might cut rates in September due to the cooling in inflation reading as well as in the labor market data. As there is a chance of a decline in interest rates in the front end of the yield curve, low-duration bond ETF soared.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF FLDR might continue its decent performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 0.94, which gives cues of a further rally.