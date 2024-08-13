We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Korn/Ferry (KFY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Korn/Ferry in Focus
Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is in the Business Services sector. The stock has seen a price change of 14.12% since the start of the year. The staffing company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.19% compared to the Staffing Firms industry's yield of 1.47% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.62%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 45.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Korn/Ferry has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 24.33%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Korn/Ferry's payout ratio is 31%, which means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, KFY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.81 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 12.38%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, KFY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).