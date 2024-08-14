We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Lazard's (LAZ) July AUM Rises Marginally on Positive Markets
Lazard, Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $246.1 billion for July 2024. This reflected a marginal increase from $244.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2024.
The rise in AUM balance was driven by a market appreciation of $3.5 billion and a foreign exchange appreciation of $1.5 billion. These were partially offset by net outflows of $3.6 billion.
In July, Lazard’s equity assets increased almost 1% from the prior month’s level to $192.2 billion, while fixed-income assets declined marginally to $45.8 billion. Other assets rose marginally to $8.2 billion from the previous month.
LAZ’s robust AUM balance, coupled with innovative investment strategies and solutions, is expected to support its top line. A well-laddered debt maturity profile and impressive cost-control efforts are other positives. However, the current challenging macroeconomic environment and high reliance on financial advisory fees for a major chunk of its revenues are major concerns.
Year to date, shares of Lazard have risen 27.8% against the industry’s decline of 0.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced a preliminary AUM of $1,732 billion for July 2024, reflecting an almost 1% rise from the previous month-end.
Invesco’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $9 billion. Also, foreign exchange raised the AUM balance by $4.9 billion. Further, IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $10.8 billion in the month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $3.2 billion. On the other hand, money market net outflows were $12.1 billion.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.
CNS’ increase was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.