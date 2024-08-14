Willdan (WLDN) Secures $102M Energy Contract From CCSD

Willdan Group, Inc. ( WLDN Quick Quote WLDN - Free Report) has been immensely benefiting from its consistent contract wins, which, in turn, are aiding its growth prospects. The company has recently secured a contract from the Clark County School District (“CCSD”) for energy-saving modification projects in 204 campuses. The contract, valued at $102 million, will reduce energy consumption and is expected to save the CCSD $170 million in lifetime energy savings, along with an anticipated $700,000 reduction in annual operations and maintenance costs. The latest contract marks the second phase of energy-saving initiatives that Willdan will carry out for the district in Southern Nevada. In terms of square footage and energy savings, the second phase is roughly twice as large as the first. Willdan collaborated with 200 local subcontractors, 30% of whom are Minority- or Women-Owned Business Enterprises, for the contract. Additionally, Willdan assisted the district in securing more than $6 million in external funding, which includes $3 million in federal tax benefits. Focus on Low Carbon Emission
Willdan remains focused on helping organizations lower carbon emissions and save money by reducing operational costs. Notably, during the second quarter, WLDN made great moves in securing major contracts with Meta and the City of Paramount, CA, related to the increased demand for alternative energy.
Willdan is driving the transition to clean energy and a more sustainable future. With nearly 1,700 employees — primarily scientists, engineers, and technical professionals — WLDN operates from 53 offices across North America. The company has helped clients avoid 7.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. State and local governments account for 49% of its revenues, utilities 44%, and commercial customers 7%. Demand for WLDN's services remains strong across all sectors, with government work experiencing double-digit organic growth and a positive outlook. The company offers a diverse range of services encompassing electric grid solutions, energy efficiency, sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. Shares of WLDN have gained 52.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Business - Services industry’s 0.2% growth. The company’s resilient business model and consistent contract wins will help the company boost profitability. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased to $1.97 from $1.86 over the past 30 days for 2024. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure calls for 12.6% year-over-year growth rate on 7.5% higher expected revenues.
Other Key Picks
Here are three other top-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. ( AFRM Quick Quote AFRM - Free Report) runs a digital and mobile-first commerce platform in the United States, Canada, and other countries. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. AFRM delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. The stock has plunged 48.8% year to date (YTD). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 42.6% and 40.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. ICF International, Inc. ( ICFI Quick Quote ICFI - Free Report) , a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ICFI has gained 15.6% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICFI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Brookfield Business Partners ( BBU Quick Quote BBU - Free Report) is a global company specializing in providing essential products and services across various sectors. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BBU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.4%, on average. The stock has lost 3.7% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBU’s 2024 EPS indicates a 30.4% decline from the prior-year levels.
Image: Bigstock
Willdan (WLDN) Secures $102M Energy Contract From CCSD
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN - Free Report) has been immensely benefiting from its consistent contract wins, which, in turn, are aiding its growth prospects. The company has recently secured a contract from the Clark County School District (“CCSD”) for energy-saving modification projects in 204 campuses.
The contract, valued at $102 million, will reduce energy consumption and is expected to save the CCSD $170 million in lifetime energy savings, along with an anticipated $700,000 reduction in annual operations and maintenance costs.
The latest contract marks the second phase of energy-saving initiatives that Willdan will carry out for the district in Southern Nevada. In terms of square footage and energy savings, the second phase is roughly twice as large as the first. Willdan collaborated with 200 local subcontractors, 30% of whom are Minority- or Women-Owned Business Enterprises, for the contract. Additionally, Willdan assisted the district in securing more than $6 million in external funding, which includes $3 million in federal tax benefits.
Focus on Low Carbon Emission
Willdan remains focused on helping organizations lower carbon emissions and save money by reducing operational costs. Notably, during the second quarter, WLDN made great moves in securing major contracts with Meta and the City of Paramount, CA, related to the increased demand for alternative energy.
Willdan is driving the transition to clean energy and a more sustainable future. With nearly 1,700 employees — primarily scientists, engineers, and technical professionals — WLDN operates from 53 offices across North America. The company has helped clients avoid 7.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. State and local governments account for 49% of its revenues, utilities 44%, and commercial customers 7%. Demand for WLDN's services remains strong across all sectors, with government work experiencing double-digit organic growth and a positive outlook.
The company offers a diverse range of services encompassing electric grid solutions, energy efficiency, sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. Shares of WLDN have gained 52.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Business - Services industry’s 0.2% growth. The company’s resilient business model and consistent contract wins will help the company boost profitability.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased to $1.97 from $1.86 over the past 30 days for 2024. This depicts analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure calls for 12.6% year-over-year growth rate on 7.5% higher expected revenues.
Other Key Picks
Here are three other top-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) runs a digital and mobile-first commerce platform in the United States, Canada, and other countries. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AFRM delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. The stock has plunged 48.8% year to date (YTD). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 42.6% and 40.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) , a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
ICFI has gained 15.6% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICFI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Brookfield Business Partners (BBU - Free Report) is a global company specializing in providing essential products and services across various sectors. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
BBU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.4%, on average. The stock has lost 3.7% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBU’s 2024 EPS indicates a 30.4% decline from the prior-year levels.