Nu (NU) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reported $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.5%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nu performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers

    : 87.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.49 million.

  • Revenue- Fee and commission income

    : $465.38 million versus $496.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments

    : $2.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion.
Shares of Nu have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

