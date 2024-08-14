Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cardinal (CAH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.87 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +6.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pharmaceutical Segment Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services

    : $55.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.67 billion.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Medical Segment Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution

    : $3.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

  • Segment profit- Other

    : $111 million compared to the $118.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Segment profit- Pharmaceutical

    : $482 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $488.12 million.
Shares of Cardinal have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

