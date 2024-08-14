See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Victory Capital (VCTR) Sees 2.1% Sequential Rise in July AUM
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $172.1 billion for July 2024. This reflected a 2.1% increase from $168.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased 3% from the June level to $31.94 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.1 billion rose 6%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM improved 1.8% to $18.78 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose marginally to $14.03 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $59.94 billion in Solutions, up 1.7% from June 2024. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose marginally from June 2024 to $3.3 billion. The Alternative Investments asset balance declined 5.5% on a sequential basis to $3.2 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.8 billion, which increased 1.6% from the prior month.
The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.
Year to date, VCTR’s shares have gained 43.4% compared with the industry's growth of 7%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1.66 trillion for the month of July. This reflected an increase of 1% from the prior month’s level.
The improvement in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $84.6 billion for July. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.
CNS’ AUM increase was driven by market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.