ExxonMobil (XOM) Lays Off 59 Workers Post Pioneer Merger

ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) , the U.S. energy giant, has begun a workforce reshuffle, leading to layoff notices for 59 employees, per a Reuters report. This move is part of XOM’s broader workforce restructuring plan following its ($60 billion) acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources.
The majority of the layoffs (39 employees) are from Las Colinas, a Dallas suburb that previously served as Pioneer's headquarters in Irving, TX. Additionally, 18 employees from Midland, located within the prolific Permian Basin, and two from the Concho Valley in West Texas, have also been laid off.
According to the report, more than 1,500 Pioneer employees were offered positions within the company as part of the merger. Pioneer, prior to the acquisition, had a workforce of approximately 2,200 employees. The company clarified that the affected employees were either provided with transition roles or had declined offers to continue with ExxonMobil.
This strategic acquisition merges Pioneer's substantial 850,000 net acres in the Midland Basin with ExxonMobil’s 570,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basins. The consolidation of these assets is expected to enhance ExxonMobil’s operations in the Permian Basin, a key area for U.S. shale oil production.
As ExxonMobil integrates Pioneer's resources and workforce, the company remains focused on optimizing its operations to maintain its competitive edge in the global energy market. The layoffs, though limited in scope, are part of the broader adjustments needed to streamline the newly expanded organization.
This merger highlights ExxonMobil’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the U.S. shale market, with the Permian Basin playing a critical role in the company's long-term growth strategy.
