We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Low Volatility ETF (USMV) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 25.2% from its 52-week low price of $70.38/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
GSY in Focus
The underlying MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) Index is composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The U.S. market has been witnessing volatility lately due to the tech slump and talks of recessionary worries. This has probably led to the rise of low-volatility ETFs like USMV.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF USMV might continue its strong performance, given its weighted alpha of 20.13, per barchart.com.