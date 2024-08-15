Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS - Free Report) is a provider of healthcare solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CONMED Corporation (CNMD) - free report >>

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - free report >>

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>

Published in

retail