Compared to Estimates, Tapestry (TPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach

    : $1.25 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman

    : $50.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.

  • Net Sales- Kate Spade

    : $290.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $292.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

  • Operating income (loss)- Coach

    : $388.80 million compared to the $389.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade

    : $23.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.76 million.

  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman

    : -$9.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.73 million.

  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate

    : -$168.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$133.55 million.
Shares of Tapestry have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

