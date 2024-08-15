We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walmart (WMT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) reported $169.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +3.08%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Walmart here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 4.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International: 7.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7.7%.
U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact: 5.2% compared to the 4% average estimate based on eight analysts.
U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 4.3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
Net square footage - Total: 1,049.14 Msq ft compared to the 1,053.47 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.
Net square footage - Sam's Club: 80.2 Msq ft versus 80.53 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.
Net square footage - International: 271.02 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 272.27 Msq ft.
Revenues- Membership and other income: $1.57 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
Net Sales- Walmart U.S.$115.35 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $114.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
Revenues- Net Sales: $167.77 billion compared to the $166.95 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
Net Sales- Walmart International: $29.57 billion versus $29.70 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
Net Sales- Sam's Club: $22.85 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $22.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Shares of Walmart have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.