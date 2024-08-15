Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Walmart (WMT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Walmart (WMT - Free Report) reported $169.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact

    : 4.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

  • Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International

    : 7.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7.7%.

  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact

    : 5.2% compared to the 4% average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact

    : 4.3% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Net square footage - Total

    : 1,049.14 Msq ft compared to the 1,053.47 Msq ft average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Net square footage - Sam's Club

    : 80.2 Msq ft versus 80.53 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net square footage - International

    : 271.02 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 272.27 Msq ft.

  • Revenues- Membership and other income

    : $1.57 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

  • Net Sales- Walmart U.S.

    $115.35 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $114.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

  • Revenues- Net Sales

    : $167.77 billion compared to the $166.95 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Walmart International

    : $29.57 billion versus $29.70 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

  • Net Sales- Sam's Club

    : $22.85 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $22.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Shares of Walmart have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

