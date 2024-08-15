Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Coherent (COHR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Coherent (COHR - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +2.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coherent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Networking

    : $679.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $674.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

  • Revenues- Lasers

    : $355.30 million versus $360.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

  • Revenues- Materials

    : $279.30 million versus $245.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Shares of Coherent have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

