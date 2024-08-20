We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 73.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $626.29 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.5%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Peloton metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription' to reach $434.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Connected Fitness Products' will reach $193.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions' will likely reach 2,986. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,078 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Subscription' reaching $291.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.60 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peloton here>>>
Shares of Peloton have experienced a change of -10.6% in the past month compared to the -1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>