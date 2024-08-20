Back to top

Schwab's (SCHW) July Core Net New Assets Significantly Rise Y/Y

Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) reported its monthly activity report for July 2024. The company’s core net new assets of $29 billion surged substantially from $13.7 billion recorded in the prior-year month but was unchanged from the previous month.

SCHW’s total client assets in July 2024 were $9.57 trillion, up 2% from the June 2024 level and 16% from July 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.83 trillion, rising 2% from the prior month and 16% year over year.

Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $417.4 billion in July increased marginally from June 2024 but declined 11% year over year. Average margin balances were $73.2 billion, up 5% from the previous month and 16% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $84 billion in July, down 1% from last month and 18% from July 2023.

Schwab opened 327,000 new brokerage accounts in July 2024, up 5% sequentially and 8% from the year-earlier month.

Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 35.7 million at the end of July 2024, which was stable on a sequential basis and up 4% from the year-ago month. Client banking accounts were 1.94 million, stable sequentially and up 8% from the July 2023 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was stable from the prior month and up 7% year over year to 5.38 million.

In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 3.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 15.7%.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for July 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).

IBKR’s total client DARTs for July were 2,756,000, which increased 38.4% from July 2023 and 11.6% from last month.

Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) , is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.

Currently, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and LPLA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


