Top Stock Picks for Week of August 19, 2024
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) is the world's largest and most advanced contract semiconductor manufacturer, or "foundry." The company is known for its cutting-edge technology and innovation, especially in advanced process nodes like 5nm and 3nm, making it a crucial supplier for tech giants such as Apple, AMD, and Nvidia. TSM's dominant position in the semiconductor industry makes it a key player in the global tech supply chain and a premier asset for investors.Not only does Taiwan Semiconductor play a critical role in the technology sector, but it also boasts a top Zacks Rank, strong earnings growth forecasts and a reasonable valuation. Furthermore, its stock has compounded at an impressive 17.1% annualized over the last 20 years, more than double the market average, and seems likely that it will continue to outperform based on current estimates. Over the last month, analysts have near unanimously raised earnings estimates across timeframes, giving TSM a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Given the impressive growth trajectory and strong financial outlook, Taiwan Semiconductor presents a compelling investment opportunity.
Walmart Inc (WMT - Free Report) has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player.Walmart has outpaced the industry in the past three months gaining from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats. The company's robust omnichannel initiatives have driven increased traffic in both in-store and digital channels. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled Walmart’s first-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines rose year over year, and e-commerce penetration grew across all markets. Management has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. Walmart’s healthy cash flows have been allowing it to make shareholder-friendly moves. Over the last four quarters, Walmart surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period. WMT has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately.