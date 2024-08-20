We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed at $10.59, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.39%.
The touch-based technology company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.
The upcoming earnings release of Immersion will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 138.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.29 million, showing a 4.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $71.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +48.08% and +112.06%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Immersion is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.31.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.