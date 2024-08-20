Hess (HES) Seeks New Partner for Block 59 Offshore Suriname

Hess Corporation ( HES Quick Quote HES - Free Report) is currently looking for partner(s) to continue exploration at Block 59 offshore Suriname. This block was previously held by a consortium of ExxonMobil, Equinor and Hess, with each company owning a one-third share. However, in July 2024, ExxonMobil and Equinor transferred their ownership to Hess Corporation in a non-financial transaction.
According to Staatsolie, the state-owned oil company at Suriname, Hess Corporation has until July 2025 to find a new partner and proceed with the exploration activities at Block 59. Given the substantial capital requirements and the associated risks in deepwater exploration, seeking partners is crucial for advancing such projects.
The Surinamese oil company uses production sharing contracts (PSCs) to grant exploration and development rights to a foreign energy company. Under a PSC, the costs and risks associated with the exploration phase are fully borne by the company holding the contract. The PSC also allows a company to seek partners in a block or transfer its stake to another party.
The PSC for Block 59 was originally granted to the consortium of ExxonMobil, Equinor and Hess in 2019. The block covers an area of approximately 4,400 square kilometers and is located in water depths ranging from 2,000 to 3,600 meters at the extreme northwest of offshore Suriname.
Staatsolie believes that although Block 59 offers significant investment opportunities, it carries considerable risks due to its proximity to other promising deepwater discoveries in the greater Guyana-Suriname basin.
