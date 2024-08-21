Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings

Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +16.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group

    : $847 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $815.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

  • Revenue- Commercial Communications

    : $572 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $531.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government

    : $275 million versus $284.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.

  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group

    : $370 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.3%.

  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group

    : $74 million versus $87.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group

    : $223 million versus $217.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Keysight have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

