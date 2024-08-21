Back to top

Alcon (ALC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Alcon (ALC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.48 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion, representing a surprise of -1.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by region- United States

    : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net sales by region- International

    : $1.34 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Total Surgical

    : $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

  • Net Sales- Total Vision care

    : $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables

    : $736 million compared to the $747.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other

    : $223 million versus $230.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses

    : $636 million compared to the $642.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health

    : $423 million versus $439.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables

    : $464 million versus $456.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

  • Revenues- Other revenues

    : $14 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Alcon have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

