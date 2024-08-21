Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.60, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +9.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Closed/Delivered - Units

    : 2,814 compared to the 2,811 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Backlog - Units

    : 6,769 versus 7,125 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)

    : $968.20 compared to the $955.56 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net contracts - Units

    : 2,490 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,843.

  • Average Backlog Price

    : $1,044 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,016.42.

  • Backlog - Value

    : $7.07 billion versus $7.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Number of Selling Communities

    : 404 compared to the 400 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Home Sales

    : $2.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

  • Revenues- Land sales

    : $3.47 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Home Building

    : $2.72 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

  • Gross Margin- Home sales

    : $747.31 million versus $705.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

