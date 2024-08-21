Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dividend ETF (DGRW) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 32.3% from its 52-week low of $61.21 per share. 

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DGRW in Focus

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund offers diversified exposure to U.S. dividend-paying stocks with both growth and quality characteristics like long-term earnings growth expectations and three-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. It charges 28 bps in annual fees. (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the market volatility. Amid the growing anxiety about a slowing U.S. economy, geopolitical tensions and the looming November elections, the appeal for dividend investing has returned. Dividend investing seems to be a viable strategy as it offers safety in the form of payouts and stability through mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. Dividend-paying securities are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from equity markets are at risk.

More Gains Ahead?

DGRW has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


