Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TJX (TJX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported $13.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total

    : 4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods

    : 2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx

    : 5% compared to the 3% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)

    : 1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change

    : 2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

  • New Stores

    : 29 compared to the 39 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Number of stores - Total

    : 5,001 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,011.

  • Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx

    : 1,326 versus 1,327 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Marmaxx

    : $8.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

  • Net Sales- TJX International

    : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- TJX Canada

    : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- HomeGoods

    : $2.10 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>

Shares of TJX have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise