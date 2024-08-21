Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Target (TGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.45 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was +18.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on 11 analysts.

  • Number of stores - Total

    : 1,966 compared to the 1,969 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change

    : 0.7% versus 1.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft

    : 48.82 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.98 Msq ft.

  • Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft

    : 193.71 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 194.3 Msq ft.

  • Retail Square Feet - Total

    : 246.86 Msq ft versus 247.66 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change

    : 8.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.4%.

  • Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft

    : 144 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 145.

  • Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft

    : 1,549 versus 1,549 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft

    : 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.

  • Total Revenue- Sales

    : $25.02 billion compared to the $24.86 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

  • Total Revenue- Other revenue

    : $431 million versus $402.76 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Target here>>>

Shares of Target have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise