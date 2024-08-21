We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UBER Announces the Joining of Ex-Tesla Charger Executive
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) former head of charging, effective Sep 16, 2024.
Per a reuters report, Tinucci will be joining as Uber's global head of sustainability to help manage the company's transition to a zero-emission platform. She will be reporting to Andrew Macdonald, head of Uber's mobility business.
In her new role, Tinucci will supervise Uber’s transition to a zero-emission platform. Notably, Uber is aiming to completely electrify its entire vehicle fleet by 2040 with plans to invest $800 million through 2025 to help reach its goal. Uber is also working to eliminate unnecessary plastic waste from restaurant deliveries and to use more sustainable packaging.
Macdonald stated, "Her deep expertise, relationships across the automotive industry... will be an incredible asset to the Uber team as we continue to drive towards zero emissions."
UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earlier this month, Uber reported solid second-quarter results with quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $10.700 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.558 billion. The top line jumped 16% year over year on a reported basis and 17% on a constant currency basis. Quarterly results benefited from robust demand for ride-sharing as well as its food-delivery services.
Second-Quarter Performances of Other Computer and Technology Companies
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.89 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The figure rose 31.3% year over year.
Revenues of $84.74 billion increased 14% year over year (15% at constant currency). Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website) were $71.35 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1%. The figure rose 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.88%. The earnings figure increased 19.4% year over year.
Net sales increased 18.2% year over year to $3.61 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.02%. Organically, net sales increased 11%. The top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, mobile devices, mobile networks and automotive end-markets.