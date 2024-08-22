Back to top

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.68 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -22.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 0.4% versus -0.2% estimated by nine analysts on average.

  • Number of stores (Retail) - Total

    : 5,097 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,060.

  • Number of stores - WORLDPAC

    : 321 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 305.

  • Number of stores - AAP

    : 4,484 versus 4,434 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of stores opened

    : 9 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Number of stores (BOP)

    : 5,097 compared to the 5,097 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Number of stores - CARQUEST

    : 292 versus 318 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

