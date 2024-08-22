Tyvak International, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Terran Orbital's (LLAP) Tyvak Successfully Launch IPERDRONE Satellite
Tyvak International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP - Free Report) , recently announced that it has successfully launched and deployed a nanosatellite named IPERDRONE.0, achieving major success in an advanced space mission. The project is part of the IPERDRONE Program, backed by the Italian Space Agency, which aims to develop a cost-effective reusable re-entry system capable of interacting with space infrastructures. Kayser Italia and Italian aerospace research centre Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali are key partners in this venture. The program includes a series of missions, each with different objectives and complexities.
The launch of IPERDRONE.0 on Aug 16, 2024, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter 11 mission, marked a significant milestone in space exploration for Tyvak International. This first mission primarily focuses on the demonstration and assessment of vital technologies, such as proximity operations algorithms, inspection cameras and the propulsion system. Successful validation of these technologies will lay the foundation for future complex operations.
Tyvak played a vital role in this mission, overseeing all aspects of the satellite's development, including hardware and software design, assembly, integration, testing, and launch services. Moreover, the company is also responsible for planning and executing all orbit operations of the satellite from its Mission Operations Center in Turin.
The next phase of the IPERDRONE program will focus on the inspection of space assets, the ability to bring the spacecraft back through steer mechanisms and the assessment of novel materials designed to shield it from extreme atmospheric temperatures. Nonetheless, the success of the first IPERDRONE mission has accentuated the capabilities and deep expertise of Tyvak in executing sophisticated space missions. This augurs well for long-term growth.
Shares of Terran Orbital have lost 76.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 50.5%.
