Image: Bigstock

BILL Holdings (BILL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $343.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +23.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume

    : $76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.77 billion.

  • Transactions Processed

    : 28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 26.25 million.

  • Total subscription and transaction fees

    : $301.31 million versus $287.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers

    : $42.36 million compared to the $40.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

