Walmart (WMT) Boosts Membership Value With Burger King Benefit

Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) and Burger King entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership, providing Walmart+ members with an exclusive offer of 25% off on any digital Burger King order. Starting in September, members will also be eligible to receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase, further enhancing the perks of their membership. Walmart+ members can easily redeem this benefit through the BK App or at bk.com. This exclusive benefit is tailored to fit members' fast-paced lifestyles. With many people frequenting quick-service restaurants several times a week, this partnership offers a practical and cost-effective solution, allowing members to save time and money while enjoying Burger King's iconic menu items. Walmart+ continually seeks to enhance its membership offerings based on member feedback and the addition of Burger King is a prime example of this commitment. This benefit comes at no extra cost to members and complements existing partnerships with companies like Expedia and Paramount+, further expanding the range of exclusive perks available through Walmart+. The recent collaboration underscores WMT's ongoing effort to provide added value and convenience for its Walmart+ members. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Else Should You Know About Walmart?
Walmart leverages the strength of its diverse business segments, markets, channels and formats to boost in-store and digital traffic, demonstrating its skillful adaptation to the changing retail environment. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. New ventures such as the marketplace, advertising and membership programs have further diversified its revenue streams. Together, these upsides reinforce the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s position as a retail powerhouse with a keen eye on sustained success and customer engagement.
The company’s shares have increased 15.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14%. 3 Solid Retail Bets Sprouts Farmers ( SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) , which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( BOOT Quick Quote BOOT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 10.7% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. PriceSmart, Inc. ( PSMT Quick Quote PSMT - Free Report) , which owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). PSMT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.2% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PriceSmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.3% and 14.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Image: Bigstock
Walmart (WMT) Boosts Membership Value With Burger King Benefit
Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) and Burger King entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership, providing Walmart+ members with an exclusive offer of 25% off on any digital Burger King order. Starting in September, members will also be eligible to receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase, further enhancing the perks of their membership. Walmart+ members can easily redeem this benefit through the BK App or at bk.com.
This exclusive benefit is tailored to fit members' fast-paced lifestyles. With many people frequenting quick-service restaurants several times a week, this partnership offers a practical and cost-effective solution, allowing members to save time and money while enjoying Burger King's iconic menu items.
Walmart+ continually seeks to enhance its membership offerings based on member feedback and the addition of Burger King is a prime example of this commitment. This benefit comes at no extra cost to members and complements existing partnerships with companies like Expedia and Paramount+, further expanding the range of exclusive perks available through Walmart+. The recent collaboration underscores WMT's ongoing effort to provide added value and convenience for its Walmart+ members.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What Else Should You Know About Walmart?
Walmart leverages the strength of its diverse business segments, markets, channels and formats to boost in-store and digital traffic, demonstrating its skillful adaptation to the changing retail environment. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. New ventures such as the marketplace, advertising and membership programs have further diversified its revenue streams. Together, these upsides reinforce the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s position as a retail powerhouse with a keen eye on sustained success and customer engagement.
The company’s shares have increased 15.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14%.
3 Solid Retail Bets
Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) , which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 10.7% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT - Free Report) , which owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). PSMT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.2% in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PriceSmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.3% and 14.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.