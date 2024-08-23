Back to top

Walmart (WMT) Boosts Membership Value With Burger King Benefit

Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) and Burger King entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership, providing Walmart+ members with an exclusive offer of 25% off on any digital Burger King order. Starting in September, members will also be eligible to receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase, further enhancing the perks of their membership. Walmart+ members can easily redeem this benefit through the BK App or at bk.com.

This exclusive benefit is tailored to fit members' fast-paced lifestyles. With many people frequenting quick-service restaurants several times a week, this partnership offers a practical and cost-effective solution, allowing members to save time and money while enjoying Burger King's iconic menu items.

Walmart+ continually seeks to enhance its membership offerings based on member feedback and the addition of Burger King is a prime example of this commitment. This benefit comes at no extra cost to members and complements existing partnerships with companies like Expedia and Paramount+, further expanding the range of exclusive perks available through Walmart+. The recent collaboration underscores WMT's ongoing effort to provide added value and convenience for its Walmart+ members.

What Else Should You Know About Walmart?

Walmart leverages the strength of its diverse business segments, markets, channels and formats to boost in-store and digital traffic, demonstrating its skillful adaptation to the changing retail environment. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. New ventures such as the marketplace, advertising and membership programs have further diversified its revenue streams. Together, these upsides reinforce the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s position as a retail powerhouse with a keen eye on sustained success and customer engagement.

The company’s shares have increased 15.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14%.

