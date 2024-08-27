Back to top

Company News for Aug 26, 2024

  • Ross Stores, Inc.’s (ROST - Free Report) shares gained 1.8% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares inched up 1% on the mega-cap growth stock rally.
  • CAVA Group, Inc.’s (CAVA - Free Report) shares soared 19.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.
  • Shares of Hafnia Limited (HAFN - Free Report) gained 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $417.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $387.1 million.

