Here's Why Investors Should Avoid ZTO Express (ZTO) Stock Now
ZTO Express Cayman Inc.’s (ZTO - Free Report) financial stability is challenged by escalated operating expenses. Elevated labor costs are further putting a strain on the company’s bottom line, thereby making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.
Let’s delve deeper.
Weak Zacks Rank: ZTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Unimpressive Price Performance: ZTO Express’ shares have plunged 15.6% in the past year compared with its industry’s 7.8% decline.
Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which ZTO belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152 (out of 251). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 39% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.
A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.
High Costs Represent a Major Headwind: The northward movement in operating expenses is hurting ZTO Express’bottom line, challenging its financial stability. For example, in the second quarter of 2024, total operating expenses rose 5% year over year. The surge in operating expenses was primarily caused by an increase in labor costs.
In the second quarter of 2024, labor costs, including compensation and benefit expenses, rose 17.5% year over year, amounting to $683.7 million.
General supplies and expenses jumped 15% year over year, amounting to$81.6 million. Interest Expenses moved up to $15.94 million year over year.
