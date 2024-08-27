We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $5.30, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.85%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.52%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27 million, down 30.68% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28% lower. Right now, Uranium Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Uranium Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.13.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.