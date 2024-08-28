Back to top

PVH (PVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported $2.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $3.01 for the same period compares to $1.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America

    : $323.40 million versus $325.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

  • Revenue- Calvin Klein North America

    : $318.40 million versus $319.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

  • Revenue- Calvin Klein International

    : $611.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $599.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International

    : $770 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $758.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger

    : $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

  • Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale

    : $50.60 million versus $68.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.3% change.

  • Revenue- Total Calvin Klein

    : $930.30 million versus $919.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

  • Revenue- Royalty revenue

    : $87.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

  • Revenue- Advertising and other revenue

    : $21.50 million versus $20.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

  • Revenue- Net sales

    : $1.97 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
Shares of PVH have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

