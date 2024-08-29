If You Invested $1000 in Stryker a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Stryker (
SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SYK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Stryker's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Stryker's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Stryker Corporation is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the global orthopedic market. The company has three business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine.
Orthopaedic products primarily include implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremities surgeries. MedSurg products consists of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical); and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability) as well as other medical device products used in a variety of medical specialties. Neurotechnology & Spine division includes both neurosurgical and neurovascular devices. These includes products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; traditional brain and open skull base surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Spinal implant product offering includes cervical, thoracolumbar and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity and degenerative therapies. It is important to note here that effective from Dec 31, 2021, Stryker has updated its reportable business segments to align to its new internal reporting structure. 2023 at a Glance
Stryker’s full-year revenues totaled $20.5 billion, up 11.1% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share of $10.60 increased 13.5% from the previous year.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Stryker ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $4,354.55, or a gain of 335.45%, as of August 28, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 181.27% and gold's return of 88.22% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for SYK.
Stryker exited second-quarter 2024 on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment. Stryker’s prospects in 2024 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The company’s guidance for earnings and revenues appears encouraging. A solid solvency position is a plus. However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margin is a woe.
The stock has jumped 8.57% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
